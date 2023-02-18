 Skip to main content
Finalists for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class is loaded

February 18, 2023
by Dan Benton
Dwyane Wade looking on

Feb 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat former player Dwyane Wade reacts during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the 2023 class on Friday. And to say the list, which includes Dwyane Wade, is stacked would be an understatement.

Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and Gregg Popovich are among those who headline the group of 12 finalists.

“I love the class,” Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo said, via ESPN. “I think this is a loaded class. … I think this is unique in that we have a lot of first-time people and it’s unusual when somebody makes it on the first ballot. But this is going to be that unique of class. Because there could be four or five first-timers. So, I’m very excited about it.”

Other names that appear on the list include Tony Parker, Gene Bess, and Becky Hammon to name a few. And 11 of the 12 are first-time nominees.

“A young Dwyane Wade never thought this moment would be here,” Wade said after the finalists were revealed. “Sometimes when you’re young and you have a dream, a lot of people don’t believe in your dream because it seems so far-fetched. But I’ve always been a dreamer.”

The Honors Committee will determine the class of 2023 and make that announcement on April 1. The enshrinement ceremony will then take place on August 11-12.

