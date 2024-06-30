5-time NBA All-Star agrees to re-sign with Heat

The Miami Heat are hanging onto one of their bigger names.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that veteran big man Kevin Love plans to re-sign with the Heat in free agency. Love is finalizing a two-year, $8 million contract with Miami, Charania adds.

Now 35 years old, the five-time All-Star Love signed with the Heat after being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Feb. 2023. Over the last one-and-a-half seasons in Miami, Love has still proven good for an impactful 12-15 minutes every night with his reliable rebounding, his ability to space the floor, and his prowess as a passer. Love is also very well-liked in the locker room and is often seen outwardly supporting the younger Heat players.

There was some chatter last summer that Love might leave Miami for an East rival. But Love has clearly grown fond of the Heat and will now look to build on his averages of 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for them this past NBA season.