Former NBA All-Star calls Robert Sarver ‘a piece of s–t’ amid allegations

One former NBA All-Star is reacting strongly to the recent allegations against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

TMZ Sports caught up with retired guard Baron Davis this weekend. When asked about Sarver, Davis did not hold back.

“Are you surprised?” replied Davis. “Look at that motherf—er, man. He ain’t worth a damn. I sat next to him in the [2011] lockout. He a piece of s–t.”

Davis then said that he would address the matter further on his “Who Got Game?” podcast in the coming days.

In addition to his experience with Sarver during the lockout, the two-time All-Star Davis played in Phoenix’s Pacific Division for seven total seasons. He was a member of both the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers.

The NBA is now set to investigate the accusations of racism and sexism against Sarver, who has owned the Suns since 2004. Another retired player also had some unflattering things to say about Sarver amid the allegations.

Photo: Jan 22, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports