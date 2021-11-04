Vince Carter says Robert Sarver once instructed Suns players to take him out

Amid the allegations that have emerged against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, one retired NBA legend is adding his story to the mix.

Speaking Thursday on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Vince Carter, who briefly played for the Suns, offered his own troublesome anecdote about Sarver.

“I’ve heard and kinda experienced this as a player coming back after I played there,” said Carter. “He walked into the locker room, from what I was told from two teammates that are reliable and [I] trust in what they say. He wasn’t happy with me playing well coming back into Phoenix.

“We were winning the game and he wanted them to take me out,” Carter went on. “Put me on the ground. ‘Don’t let him have fun in our building.’ He felt like I was trying to show him and the team up.”

Carter played in Phoenix during the 2010-11 season. CBS Sports adds that the game in question took place in Jan. 2012. Carter, who was now with the Dallas Mavericks, scored 15 points in the first half in an eventual 122-99 blowout win for the Mavs.

The 60-year-old Sarver, who has owned the Suns since 2004, is under fire after ESPN published a bombshell piece on Thursday. The story alleged that he has fostered a culture of racism, sexism, and overall toxicity in Phoenix. The NBA is now expected to launch an investigation into the allegations.

Photo: Jan 22, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports