Former Bucks center Larry Sanders eyeing NBA comeback

Larry Sanders was something of a one-hit wonder in the NBA, but that chapter of his life may not be fully complete just yet.

In an interview this weekend with TMZ Sports, the former Milwaukee Bucks center, now 31 years old, said that he was eyeing a return to the NBA.

“I think with things shifting a bit, me still young, I feel like I’m still in the prime stage, I can definitely contribute,” said Sanders. “I would just love to contribute to a team and help them win and give my knowledge, give my defensive presence and just be able to play basketball.”

“And then cope with life the way I cope with life,” he added. “That’s ideal for me. That sounds like heaven to me … I want to play defense and I want to run the floor, that’s what I do. I feel like I have a lot of wisdom. I have a lot of knowledge. I have a lot to bring to a team, and I think if there’s a situation out there where they want Larry Sanders, I think that it will definitely happen.”

Sanders, the former first-round pick, played for the Bucks from 2010 to 2015 and looked very much like an up-and-coming stalwart big man, particularly as a shot-blocker and inside presence. His play tailed off however after he got a four-year, $44 million extension from Milwaukee in 2013. The Bucks finally bought Sanders out less than two years later following multiple suspensions for marijuana use and questions over his continued desire to play basketball. He was also very open about the time about his struggles with mental health.

Sanders did briefly sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers very late in the 2016-17 season, but the experiment failed for multiple reasons. He played in the BIG3 last year though and looked fairly decent, so Sanders is clearly looking to parlay that strong showing into another chance in the NBA.