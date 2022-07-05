Former rival shares funny story about Steph Curry talking trash

Steph Curry may be “The Baby-Faced Assassin,” but there is apparently nothing juvenile about his trash talk.

Retired former NBA swingman Iman Shumpert spoke this week on his “Iman Amongst Men” podcast about the Golden State Warriors star Curry. Shumpert, who used to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, told a funny story about Curry talking trash to him during the 2016 NBA Finals.

“I love that we [got] 48 minutes to hate each other,” said Shumpert of the 2016 battle. “I love the aggression … Steph was talking s–t. Called me a b—h and everything, bro. That’s cool, bro. I’m glad you got that in you. Because you could’ve just let me [bully you].”

Shumpert also said he loves Curry’s fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, to this day because Thompson “was ready to swing on me” that year.

The 32-year-old Shumpert had many battles against Curry, Thompson, and the Warriors. In addition to the 2016 Finals, Shumpert was on the Cavs for every other Cleveland-Golden State Finals matchup (in 2015, 2017, and 2018). Shumpert then made his way to the Houston Rockets and had another playoff meeting with the Warriors in 2019.

At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, it is obvious Curry is not the most physically imposing NBA player. But with four rings, two regular season MVPs, and a Finals MVP now in his trophy case, Curry may very well be the most feared NBA player. He can definitely hang with the best of them too when it comes to trash talk, and if you try to dish it right back to him, Curry just might do this to you.