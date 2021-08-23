Former Warrior tells legendary Klay Thompson story

Klay Thompson’s unshakable confidence letting it rip from three is part of what sets him apart as an all-time great shooter. Now one of his former teammates is adding another chapter to the Thompson mythology.

The Athletic published a feature on Thompson this week with some great stories from Golden State Warriors teammates and coaches, both past and present. Ex-Warriors center Festus Ezeli added one top-tier tale to the mix.

“One game, I think we were up three with about 15 seconds left,” said Ezeli. “Somebody threw the ball to Klay. At this point, you just hold the ball, right? As soon as it touches his hands, Klay shoots it.

“I can’t remember if he made it or not,” Ezeli continued. “But I remember his conversation with Draymond [Green] afterwards. Draymond was like, ‘Yo, what were you doing?! Why would you shoot that?’ And Klay said, ‘Dog, they pay me to shoot the ball.’

Shooters shoot, baby.

The entire feature is jam-packed with priceless anecdotes about Thompson and is definitely worth checking out in its entirety.

Thompson, a career 41.9 percent three-point shooter, has now missed two full seasons due to an ACL tear and a subsequent Achilles rupture. He may not return to the court until well into the 2021-22 campaign either. But once Thompson does get back in action however, rest assured that we can look forward to plenty more iconic stories such as this one from Ezeli.

H/T NBA Reddit