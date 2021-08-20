Klay Thompson could return on Christmas Day?

Klay Thompson’s return may come closer to the end of the calendar year.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said Friday on “The Jump” that the Golden State Warriors are targeting Christmas Day for Thompson’s return from injury. The Warriors will be facing the reigning Western Conference champion Suns in Phoenix on that day.

Shelburne notes that Thompson could return before then but that the team sees Christmas as their target for him from a conditioning standpoint.

Thompson has not played since tearing his left ACL in the 2019 Finals. As he was working his way back from that injury, Thompson suffered a right Achilles tear while playing in a pickup game in Nov. 2020.

The Warriors begin the season on Oct. 19, meaning that Thompson would miss their first 32 games if he were to return on Christmas. That timetable is consistent with what Thompson himself has said recently, and it is clear that the Warriors will not try to rush him back for the start of next season.