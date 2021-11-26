Frank Vogel could be on hot seat for Lakers?

Frank Vogel may be the latest LeBron James coach to be feeling the heat.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported in his newsletter this week that there is “rising buzz in coaching circles about the pressure mounting” on the Los Angeles Lakers head coach Vogel. The Lakers are 10-10 this season, and Stein notes that they lack flexibility to make roster changes.

The disappointing start for the Lakers has them currently seeded seventh in the Western Conference. The age and makeup of their roster also suggests that this is a championship-or-bust year for the Lakers.

Vogel is in his third season as coach of the Lakers. While he did already lead the team to a championship during his first season in 2020, there is at least some precedent for a James team making a midseason coaching change in spite of the success of the sitting coach. David Blatt led James’ Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA Finals berth in 2015 only to be fired halfway through the next season, despite the Cavs having a record of 30-11 at the time. This time around, Lakers assistant David Fizdale, a known James favorite, is lurking behind Vogel as a potential replacement.

The 48-year-old Vogel agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers this past offseason but is still only signed through 2022-2023. Though James has shown support for Vogel in recent months, Vogel could be in danger if the Lakers continue to be merely mediocre in James’ age-37 season.

H/T Lakers Daily

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports