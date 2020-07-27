Frank Vogel raves about Kyle Kuzma’s restart efforts

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t shying away from raising expectations for Kyle Kuzma’s restart.

Kuzma scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting on Saturday, knocking down five threes in a scrimmage victory over the Orlando Magic. After that performance, coach Frank Vogel once again suggested that Kuzma is poised for a huge restart.

“What he did today, he did all through our ‘restart training camp’ so to speak,” Vogel said, via Bill Oram of The Athletic. “I’m just really excited about what the restart is going to look like for him.”

Vogel has not shied away from talking about how outstanding Kuzma has been since practices got underway. That seemed to bear itself out in Saturday’s scrimmage. If Kuzma is as good as the Lakers think he’ll be, it’s a huge boost to their title hopes.

The 25-year-old forward has averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season, operating primarily off the bench.