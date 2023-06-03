Was Frank Vogel the Suns’ preferred coach all along?

The Phoenix Suns made the decision to hire former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel this week, a choice that came somewhat out of the blue. A new report claims, however, that Vogel was at the top of the Suns’ wish list all along.

Vogel was the No. 1 choice out of the Suns’ five finalists for the head coaching job, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. Vogel beat out Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers for the job, with the Suns prioritizing coaches with championship experience.

The report suggests that Vogel actually beat out Nurse and Rivers for the job. That may be someone doing damage control, as other reports suggested that Nurse was speaking with the Suns right up until he took the Philadelphia 76ers job.

Whatever the case, the Suns clearly rated Vogel highly, both for his experience and his defensive acumen. The large contract they were willing to give him speaks to that.