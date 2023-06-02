 Skip to main content
Suns hire ex-NBA champion as new head coach

June 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Mat Ishbia smiling

Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia speaks to the media at an introductory press conference at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have hired a new head coach.

The Suns have agreed to a deal with Frank Vogel, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic says Vogel will get a five-year, $31 million contract.

Phoenix had reportedly narrowed their search to four or five candidates last week, one of which was Nick Nurse. The former Toronto Raptors coach has since been hired by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns were also said to be considering Doc Rivers, Kevin Young and Jordi Fernandez.

Monty Williams, who was fired by the Suns after the season, has since landed a massive new deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Vogel, 49, coached the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons from 2019-2022. He led the team to an NBA title in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened season.

Vogel was the head coach of the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers prior to landing the L.A. job, so he has extensive experience. That is clearly something new Suns owner Mat Ishbia values.

