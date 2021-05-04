Franz Wagner hilariously burns brother Moe in NBA Draft announcement

Michigan forward Franz Wagner took time out of his NBA Draft announcement to absolutely torch his older brother.

Wagner announced on Tuesday that he has decided to leave Michigan and enter the draft, an unsurprising decision from the potential lottery pick. Wagner did so via a letter in The Players’ Tribune, and partway through, he interrupted a talk about his NBA dream to get a healthy jab in at Orlando Magic forward Moe Wagner, his older brother.

“It’s something I’ve been working extremely hard for,” Franz wrote. “And after talking with my coaches and my family, I know it’s something I’m ready for. From a basketball perspective, this is the move for me to make right now. (Plus, I mean, if Moe can play in the league — obviously they’ll take anyone.)”

On one hand, ouch. On the other hand, there’s no sibling that wouldn’t relish taking a shot at their older brother like that when they know they’ll be getting this level of attention.

Nothing wrong with another set of brothers trolling each other on a big stage. Hopefully Franz has some zingers saved up for his post-selection interview.