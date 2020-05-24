Eli Manning takes shot at brother Peyton over caddie suggestion

Peyton Manning was asked before “The Match” on Sunday if he has any idea who his caddie would have been if caddies were allowed, and one of the people he mentioned was his younger brother Eli. Let’s just say little bro wasn’t having it.

Peyton joked on the driving range that he would have considered having Eli caddie for him in addition to some other outstanding candidates, and Eli immediately fired out a response via Twitter. The younger Manning said he probably wouldn’t caddie for his big brother because he “can’t always carry the team.”

Heard Peyton say he wants me to be his caddie. I would, but I can’t always carry the team. #FranksRedHotPartner #TweetSomeHeat — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

The start of “The Match” was delayed due to some pretty nasty conditions, and Eli had a joke about that, too. He said he considered joining TikTok to pass the time.

If that rain delay had gone longer, I was getting ready to join @tiktok_us to kill time. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

Peyton was loaded with outstanding trash talk leading up to “The Match,” but Eli’s response reminded us that the great sense of humor runs in the Manning family.