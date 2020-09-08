 Skip to main content
September 8, 2020

Fred VanVleet has funny take on seeing Celtics players around NBA campus

September 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

The NBA bubble has provided the unique circumstance in which teams competing against each other in playoff games are staying in very close quarters.

Players occasionally run into their rivals on the Orlando campus. That means Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sometimes sees Celtics players in the bubble. His reaction to that is pretty hilarious.

That’s the mindset. These guys generally like each other. Right now, though, they can’t and they don’t.

Not everyone finds the bubble environment awkward. Some players have used it as a way to catch up with guys they know from other teams.

