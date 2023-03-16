Funny video of Kawhi Leonard from Warriors game goes viral

You certainly cannot accuse Kawhi Leonard of being dishonest.

A funny video of the LA Clippers star from Wednesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors went viral. Late in the fourth quarter, Clippers guard Eric Gordon was trying to draw a three-point foul on Warriors big Jonathan Kuminga. Gordon got Kuminga up into the air with a pump fake but veered unnaturally into Kuminga to create the contact. The officials ruled Gordon’s move to be an offensive foul, which handed possession over to the Warriors.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed Leonard’s surprising reaction to the play. Knowing that it was an offensive foul, Leonard immediately pointed to the other side of the court to indicate that the ball was going the other way. He didn’t even try to pretend that his teammate Gordon was innocent.

Kawhi calling his own teammate's offensive foul got me howling 😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/UP2FSYghmQ — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) March 16, 2023

Over the last couple of seasons, the NBA has begun cracking down on foul-baiting moves like the one Gordon pulled. When the offensive player leaps unnaturally into a defender’s path, it will usually either be a no-call or an offensive foul call.

The good news for the LA Clippers is they still held on to win 134-126. But they are led by a superstar in Leonard who continues to be unintentionally hilarious all the time.