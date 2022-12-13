Video: Kawhi Leonard hilariously left Clippers mascot hanging

Kawhi Leonard is officially back (in more ways than one).

Leonard and the LA Clippers had their best win of the season on Monday against the NBA-best Boston Celtics, blowing them out by a 113-93 final. It was also Leonard’s best individual game of the year — he scored 25 points on an impressive 10-for-12 from the field to lead the Clippers’ charge. The game marked Leonard’s first 20-plus-point performance in over 500 days (he suffered a torn ACL in June 2021 and has been easing back ever since).

After Leonard’s postgame interview with Bally Sports, Chuck the Condor, the Clippers mascot, was waiting to get his autograph. Leonard picked up Chuck’s pen as if to sign but then just … didn’t. Check out the funny video.

Lmao Kawhi Leonard left the Clippers mascot, Chuck the Condor hanging 🤣pic.twitter.com/ms5BRwUkOl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2022

Whenever the Clippers win at home, Chuck is always there waiting for an autograph after the interview with the player of the game, presumably for a fan giveaway. Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Norman Powell are among the many Clippers who have signed for Chuck after a winning performance.

But the enigmatic Leonard was not feeling it Monday. Not to worry though for Chuck as that is just who Leonard is (even when with his teammates).