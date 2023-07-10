 Skip to main content
Gabe Vincent shares why he chose to play for Lakers

July 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Gabe Vincent warms up before a game

May 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) warms up before game three against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Vincent drew interest from several teams in free agency, but he had some specific reasons for choosing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vincent last week signed a 3-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers. When asked why he chose L.A. over offers from other teams, the former Miami Heat guard cited the chance to contend for championships. Vincent also grew up in Modesto, Calif., and wanted to be closer to home.

Money was likely a factor as well. Vincent turned down an offer from the Heat that was reportedly worth around $20 over three years, so it’s possible the Lakers were the highest bidder.

There may be one other reason Vincent chose the Lakers.

Vincent started 34 games last season for the Heat while appearing in 68 contests overall. He averaged 9.4 points and 2.5 assists per game. The 27-year-old picked up his game during the Heat’s NBA Finals run, averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game.

