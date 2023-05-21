 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 21, 2023

George Karl responds to critics via Twitter

May 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
George Karl on the sideline

Mar 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach George Karl reacts during an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Kings defeated the Lakers 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NBA coach George Karl was spotted at Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals looking a bit worse for wear, but he is not letting the critics bother him.

Karl, who coached the Denver Nuggets from 2005-2013, was in attendance for the team’s Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN cameras showed the 72-year-old looking rather gaunt, which garnered some attention from viewers.

Karl responded to the critics on Twitter by pointing out that coaching aged him and he has had cancer three times, and that he was not worried about the critics. He encouraged them to “celebrate life and love the present.”

Karl may be 72, but he’s been as feisty as ever on Twitter and is actively pulling for the Nuggets to win the NBA title. He seems to be living his best life, whether anyone else likes it or not.

Article Tags

George Karl
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus