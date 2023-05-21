George Karl responds to critics via Twitter

Longtime NBA coach George Karl was spotted at Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals looking a bit worse for wear, but he is not letting the critics bother him.

Karl, who coached the Denver Nuggets from 2005-2013, was in attendance for the team’s Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN cameras showed the 72-year-old looking rather gaunt, which garnered some attention from viewers.

Thanks to everyone who shared this pic w me!! Special night for me being back in the old Pepsi Center. ❤️ I’ve loved Joker for a while and have come to love this Nuggets team. Nothing would make me happier than seeing them win the whole damn thing!! Call me a homer! pic.twitter.com/HTRATKxsg6 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 19, 2023

Karl responded to the critics on Twitter by pointing out that coaching aged him and he has had cancer three times, and that he was not worried about the critics. He encouraged them to “celebrate life and love the present.”

I am told on here a lot that I’m old, I look old, my voice has weakened etc. Most of those things are true! Coaching aged me and I had cancer 3x!! You too may be old or young or bald or fat. The only opinion that matters is your own! Celebrate life and love the present. 💪🏽 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 19, 2023

Karl may be 72, but he’s been as feisty as ever on Twitter and is actively pulling for the Nuggets to win the NBA title. He seems to be living his best life, whether anyone else likes it or not.