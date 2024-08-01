Ex-teammate shares why he still holds a grudge against Ben Simmons

Georges Niang is no fan of Ben Simmons.

Niang was a guest for the latest episode of “Road Trippin’,” which was published on Tuesday. During the episode, he was baited with a question asking him to name someone he has beef with.

Niang said he hated to beat a dead horse, but couldn’t resist naming Simmons. Niang said he had signed a 2-year deal to play with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2021-2022 season. He said that the chance to play with someone like Simmons, who could really set him up for open shots, was a factor in him signing a 2-year deal with the club.

Of course, that was the season Simmons held out claiming mental health reasons.

Niang felt he was hung out to dry by Simmons and has held it against him ever since.

“I’m like, ‘what the f—?'” Niang said after finding out Simmons would sit out the year.

“And then [Simmons] was walking around the facility, he’d be like ‘what’s up man?’ And that’s when I was like ‘f–k this dude. If I get an opportunity to play against this guy, I’m going to be an a–hole.'”

The Simmons situation was eventually resolved when the guard was traded to Brooklyn. When the 76ers and Nets played the following season, some fans noticed that Niang brought the heat to his ex-teammate.

I love Niang because he never even shared the court with Ben Simmons as teammates, and he still talks smack every time we play him😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/AyQSXU6Qvv — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) January 26, 2023

Simmons was only thinking about himself when he sat out that season. The result is he left a lot of people upset with him, including Niang.

Niang is entering the second season of a three-year deal he signed with the Cavaliers last year. Simmons’ career still hasn’t gotten on track since he missed that season.

You can listen to the clip of the interview but beware of the profanity.

H/T Barstool Sports