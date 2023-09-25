Infamous ex-Timberwolves exec Gersson Rosas get promoted by his new team

Gersson Rosas is working his way back up the ladder.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Monday that Rosas has been promoted by the New York Knicks and will now become their senior vice president of basketball operations. The 45-year-old Rosas had been serving as a team consultant for the Knicks for the past year.

Rosas already has a lot of NBA front office experience at a young age, having previously been an executive for the Houston Rockets, the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, and the president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unfortunately though, Rosas’ reputation took a major hit in 2021 when he was abruptly fired by the Timberwolves over an inappropriate relationship with another member of the organization. There were also claims that Rosas fostered a toxic workplace culture in Minnesota.

But it appears that Rosas is working hard to put all that behind him in New York. He will now be relied upon as one of the top decision-makers for a Knicks team that has some very big plans reportedly ahead of them.