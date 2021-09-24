This is how Timberwolves reportedly learned of Gersson Rosas affair

The abrupt firing of Minnesota Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas looks set to remain a major story, and we continue to learn more about how quickly Rosas’ transgressions came to light.

Reports surfaced Thursday indicating Rosas was fired in part for engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with a fellow member of the organization. Rosas’ actions did not come to light until very recently, and did not become known throughout the organization and the league until Wednesday.

A new report indicates that Rosas was stunningly public in carrying on the affair, which helped lead to his downfall. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, team officials became aware of Rosas’ affair when presented with a series of photographs. The photographs allegedly show Rosas and a female Timberwolves staffer, both of whom are married, kissing in a suite at last Saturday’s Minnesota United FC match. The soccer club had reserved luxury seating for several members of the organization, including Rosas and the female staffer.

In one close-up photograph, Rosas and the woman are seen sitting beside each other. In another, they are seen leaning toward each other to embrace.

The identity of the woman has not been disclosed publicly, though a second employee also left the organization on Wednesday.