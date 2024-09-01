Giannis Antetokounmpo had NBA All-Star as best man at his wedding

Giannis Antetokounmpo has his go-to wingman, both on and off the court.

Eurohoops reported Sunday that the Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo got married to longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger during a private ceremony in Greece over the weekend. The wedding was reportedly held at the Costa Navarino resort near the city of Pylos.

The report from Eurohoops also notes that Antetokounmpo had a notable figure serve as his best man — Bucks teammate Khris Middleton.

Antetokounmpo, 29, and Middleton, 33, have played together in Milwaukee ever since Antetokounmpo’s rookie year in 2013. They each developed into multi-time All-Stars and went on to lead the Bucks to the championship together in 2021.

As for Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger, they have been together for almost a full decade now and already share three children. The couple has also produced some hilarious viral moments over the years, and Middleton was front and center this weekend as they officially tied the knot in Greece.