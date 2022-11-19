Giannis Antetokounmpo does not feel apology is needed for ladder incident

Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn negative attention for an incident after his Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, but the Bucks star does not feel he did anything wrong.

Antetokounmpo shot poorly at the free throw line (4/15) in the game and was frustrated with his performance. After the loss, he tried to practice his free throws. But Philly’s Montrezl Harrell tried to get Antetokounmpo to stop.

Then Antetokounmpo had an issue with a stadium worker who had brought a ladder out to the court. Antetokounmpo says he wanted to just shoot two more practice free throws, but the arena worker wouldn’t give him the time to do so, which led Antetokounmpo to grow more frustrated. Antetokounmpo wound up pushing the worker’s ladder out of the way, and the ladder fell.

“I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell. I feel like it’s my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night at the free throw line. I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws,” Antetokounmpo said after the game, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Antetokounmpo added that people should know his character and know that he is a good person who is not disrespectful. People recognize that, which is what made the incident so surprising.

Here is video of the ladder push: