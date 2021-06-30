Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided serious ligament damage in left knee

The Milwaukee Bucks got at least some good news on the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo after his knee injury in Game 4.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo did not suffer any structural damage in his left knee in his fall during Game 4, and his ligaments are intact. However, a timetable for his return remains unclear.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

The two-time MVP hyperextended his knee in a fall during the third quarter of Tuesday’s loss, which you can see by clicking here. He did not return to the game, which Milwaukee lost.

The good news is that initial fears of a serious injury do not appear to have come to pass. However, with no timetable for his return, it remains unclear if we will see Antetokounmpo again in the Eastern Conference Finals.