Thursday, October 20, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo has bizarre viral moment with brother Thanasis

October 20, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Giannis Antetokounmpo getting his nose held

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are giving a new meaning to brotherly love.

The two brothers, who are teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks, went viral for a very strange moment prior to Thursday’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. As Giannis was about to take the floor, TV cameras caught Thanasis preparing his brother by [checks notes] digging into Giannis’ nose to make sure that it was clean.

Check it out.

Hopefully, Thanasis, who is the older of the two brothers, had some hand sanitizer nearby after that … pick ’em session. Better yet, maybe next time Thanasis can just hand Giannis a Kleenex and call it even.

The Bucks managed to squeeze out (no pun intended) a narrow 90-88 win, so perhaps the Antetokounmpo brothers have found themselves a new (and extremely nasty) pre-game tradition. At least it was not nearly as gross as this other booger-based moment from another Wisconsin team.

