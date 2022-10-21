Giannis Antetokounmpo has bizarre viral moment with brother Thanasis

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are giving a new meaning to brotherly love.

The two brothers, who are teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks, went viral for a very strange moment prior to Thursday’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. As Giannis was about to take the floor, TV cameras caught Thanasis preparing his brother by [checks notes] digging into Giannis’ nose to make sure that it was clean.

Check it out.

Thanasis digging for gold in Giannis’s nose pic.twitter.com/VFGM4NZGsK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 20, 2022

Hopefully, Thanasis, who is the older of the two brothers, had some hand sanitizer nearby after that … pick ’em session. Better yet, maybe next time Thanasis can just hand Giannis a Kleenex and call it even.

The Bucks managed to squeeze out (no pun intended) a narrow 90-88 win, so perhaps the Antetokounmpo brothers have found themselves a new (and extremely nasty) pre-game tradition. At least it was not nearly as gross as this other booger-based moment from another Wisconsin team.