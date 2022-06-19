Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother makes decision for next season

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has spent the last three seasons as teammates with his brother on the Milwaukee Bucks, and he has apparently enjoyed the arrangement.

Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option for the 2022-23 season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Thanasis was drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round back in 2014. The 29-year-old is two years older than his two-time NBA MVP brother.

Thanasis is a role player with the Bucks. He averaged 3.6 points while playing 9.9 minutes per game last season, which were both career highs. He made several brief appearances scattered across eight games in the playoffs.

Giannis and Thanasis have another brother, Kostas, who last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers two years ago. The 24-year-old is currently playing professionally in France.