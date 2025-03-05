Kevin Durant fuels Angel Reese dating rumors

Kevin Durant and Angel Reese seem to have a close friendship, but fans are once again wondering if there is more to the relationship between the two basketball stars.

The Phoenix Suns shared a video on social media Tuesday that showed players being asked to name their favorite female athlete. Durant said his is Reese, and he did not seem to hesitate.

Durant was the only one who gave Reese a shout-out. A few Suns players gave the nod to Diana Taurasi, who just finished a legendary career with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Fans quickly flooded the post with comments speculating that Durant and Reese are romantically involved.

“KD knew what he was doing,” one follower wrote.

“KD on the all time scoring list for a reason,” another person joked.

This is not the first time there have been rumors about Durant and Reese being in a relationship. The two sat next to one another courtside at a Team USA women’s basketball exhibition back in August, which led to Reese being asked about Durant during her “Unapologetically Angel” show. The former LSU star said then that she and Durant were not dating.

“No, that was never a thing,” Reese said. “I don’t know how that even became a thing. … KD has literally been my favorite player since I was literally a kid and is still my favorite player, because he’s from the DMV. I love his mom, she comes out and supports the games. So, yeah, that was that.”

As Reese mentioned, she and Durant are both from the Washington, D.C., area. They have connections with one another outside of basketball, but that does not mean they are in a relationship.

Reese once said she has some very strict standards for the type of man she would date. Durant is one of the few people who would meet those criteria, but apparently she is not taking that into consideration.