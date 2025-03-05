Kevin Durant addresses confrontation with Suns coach

Kevin Durant got into a brief argument with Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer during Tuesday night’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers, but the 15-time All-Star was quick to downplay the exchange.

The Clippers were leading the Suns 19-15 during a timeout in the first quarter when Durant and Budenholzer were seen exchanging words. Budenholzer seemed to try to grab Durant’s arm to continue the conversation, but Durant stormed past the coach. You can see the video here.

After the game, a reporter asked Durant about Durant’s heated moment with Budenholzer. Durant immediately downplayed it and criticized the media for blowing things out of proportion.

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) after a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s what usually happens when you don’t know the dynamics of a relationship. You catch something on TV, you get a quote, and now you pushing that narrative as if me and Bud don’t do that s– all the time,” Durant said. “We’re competitive as two individuals who want to see things done the right way. And sometimes my way ain’t the way that Bud want to do it and vice versa. He allows me as a veteran on the team to voice my opinion. If we both didn’t care, we would never have staff like that.

“I’m glad the win is gonna sweep all that stupid stuff under the rug, because people couldn’t wait. Even some people in Phoenix in here couldn’t wait to run with that and say, ‘Oh, this is the reason why the team ain’t playing well, because of that specific thing.’ That shows that me and Bud really care about trying to win basketball games. He understands where I’m coming from. I understand exactly where he’s coming from. It’s just the people on the outside don’t understand the dynamics of the relationship.”

https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1897173256765104507

To Durant and Budenolzer, the brief spat was probably nothing serious. TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy, who coaches several seasons in the NBA, also downplayed the exchange. Van Gundy said he had countless confrontations like that with players and that it only shows how competitive both Durant and Budenholzer are.

As Durant alluded to, the Suns had lost 11 of 14 games prior to Tuesday night’s 119-117 win over the Clippers. There have also been reports recently that Durant is unhappy in Phoenix. That all factored into how Durant’s exchange with Budenholzer was viewed.