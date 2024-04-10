 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 10, 2024

Bucks provide update on Giannis Antetokounmpo injury timeline

April 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have provided an update on the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo following his non-contact injury on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Bucks said tests confirmed the initial diagnosis of a left calf strain, meaning Antetokounmpo has avoided serious injury. The Bucks are already ruling Antetokounmpo out of the final three games of the regular season and said the star forward will receive “daily treatment and evaluation.”

The Bucks’ hope is almost certainly that the three-game layoff, plus the period of time between the regular season and start of the playoffs, will allow Antetokounmpo to be ready to go to start the postseason. The team sits second in the Eastern Conference, but just two games separate them from the fifth seed. Either way, the team will avoid the play-in tournament, which is significant at this point.

The actual playoffs start on April 20, which gives the Bucks ten days to try to get Antetokounmpo ready. Given how alarming the injury looked live, however, they will take that outcome.

Article Tags

Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus