Bucks provide update on Giannis Antetokounmpo injury timeline

The Milwaukee Bucks have provided an update on the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo following his non-contact injury on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Bucks said tests confirmed the initial diagnosis of a left calf strain, meaning Antetokounmpo has avoided serious injury. The Bucks are already ruling Antetokounmpo out of the final three games of the regular season and said the star forward will receive “daily treatment and evaluation.”

The Bucks say that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the last three games of the regular season after an MRI confirmed a left calf strain pic.twitter.com/62c5uz9LZ6 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 10, 2024

The Bucks’ hope is almost certainly that the three-game layoff, plus the period of time between the regular season and start of the playoffs, will allow Antetokounmpo to be ready to go to start the postseason. The team sits second in the Eastern Conference, but just two games separate them from the fifth seed. Either way, the team will avoid the play-in tournament, which is significant at this point.

The actual playoffs start on April 20, which gives the Bucks ten days to try to get Antetokounmpo ready. Given how alarming the injury looked live, however, they will take that outcome.