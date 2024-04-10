 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo exits with concerning non-contact injury

April 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the ground due to a leg injury

Milwaukee Bucks fans on Tuesday held their collective breath as superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo fell to the floor due to a non-contact injury.

Antetokounmpo checked out of the Bucks’ marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics with under four minutes left in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

The 2-time MVP inbounded to Bucks teammate Damian Lillard following a Celtics three-pointer. As Antetokounmpo jogged up the floor, he suddenly crumpled to the ground and grabbed at his left leg.

Antetokounmpo was helped by teammates to the locker room but was eventually seen walking on his own power.

The Bucks called the injury a left calf strain, which is positive news given the possibility of more severe issues stemming from a non-contract injury. Antetokounmpo will reportedly undergo further testing on his calf.

The Bucks were able to hold on without their best player in a 104-91 win over the Celtics. Antetokounmpo exited the contest with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 7/11 shooting.

The Greek Freak is in the midst of another strong campaign in his 11th season. The 29-year-old has averaged 30.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game across 72 games played.

Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks
