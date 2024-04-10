Giannis Antetokounmpo exits with concerning non-contact injury

Milwaukee Bucks fans on Tuesday held their collective breath as superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo fell to the floor due to a non-contact injury.

Antetokounmpo checked out of the Bucks’ marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics with under four minutes left in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

The 2-time MVP inbounded to Bucks teammate Damian Lillard following a Celtics three-pointer. As Antetokounmpo jogged up the floor, he suddenly crumpled to the ground and grabbed at his left leg.

Giannis appeared to hurt his leg Hope he is ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HaPXJvpUZR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 10, 2024

Antetokounmpo was helped by teammates to the locker room but was eventually seen walking on his own power.

The Bucks called the injury a left calf strain, which is positive news given the possibility of more severe issues stemming from a non-contract injury. Antetokounmpo will reportedly undergo further testing on his calf.

Antetokounmpo will undergo an MRI on his left calf, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/AHJpg0Baiz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

The Bucks were able to hold on without their best player in a 104-91 win over the Celtics. Antetokounmpo exited the contest with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 7/11 shooting.

The Greek Freak is in the midst of another strong campaign in his 11th season. The 29-year-old has averaged 30.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game across 72 games played.