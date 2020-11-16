Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out Nick Kyrgios for fueling Heat rumors

The Miami Heat are viewed as one of the top potential landing sports for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he ends up leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, but the two-time NBA MVP wants tennis star Nick Kyrgios to stop fueling the rumors.

Kyrgios, who is friends with Antetokounmpo, said he recently had a FaceTime call with “The Greek Freak.” One of the first things Kyrgios asked Giannis was whether or not he is planning to sign with the Heat.

“I asked him straight away if he was going to go and join Miami and then he had a massive smile on his face,” Kyrgios told Michael Chammas of the Sydney Morning Herald. “Maybe that could be brewing.”

Kyrgios was almost certainly trying to start trouble, and Giannis sent a tweet on Monday accusing him of doing just that.

Why do you always have to start something?!! @NickKyrgios — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 16, 2020

Giannis is only under contract with Milwaukee for one more season, but the Bucks are reportedly confident he will sign a supermax extension. Antetokounmpo also recently gave Bucks fans reason to feel optimistic about the situation.

Even if Giannis is intrigued by the idea of playing with Jimmy Butler in Miami, the Bucks can offer him a lot more money than anyone else. He also may feel he has some unfinished business in Milwaukee after dominating the regular season the past two years but failing to reach the finals.