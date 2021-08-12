Giannis Antetokounmpo had cool reaction to message from hero Thierry Henry

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s summer to remember continues.

The Milwaukee Bucks star received a great surprise this week when the team recruited Thierry Henry to give him a congratulatory message. The French soccer legend was Antetokounmpo’s childhood hero growing up.

Check out Henry’s message as well as Antetokounmpo’s awesome reaction:

We surprised @Giannis_An34 with a special congratulatory message from his childhood idol, @Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry: pic.twitter.com/HPOKJwBTkX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 12, 2021

“I wanted to be him growing up, when I was younger because my dad was playing soccer,” said Antetokounmpo. “I wanted to be him so so bad. But I fell in love with basketball. But this message meant a lot to me, from him.

“Man, a message like this, coming from a legend?” he added. “That’s big, that’s big-time. Thierry, thank you so much if you’re watching this video. Thank you.”

The reigning Finals MVP Antetokounmpo has said before that soccer was his first love growing up. He even showed off his soccer skills in the middle of a playoff game this past season.

Giannis playing soccer during a dead ball (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/qWM90fuK4F — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2021

Henry’s message is just the latest in a summer of cool viral moments for Antetokounmpo after winning his first NBA championship with the Bucks.