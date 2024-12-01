Giannis Antetokounmpo cracked sex joke after big game

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to live up to his nickname.

The Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo had a monster game Saturday in a 124-114 win over the lowly Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo gashed Washington for a 40-point triple-double (42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists) to help Milwaukee improve to 10-9 on the season.

After the contest, The Greek Freak had some fun with reporters. When speaking about his training regimen and the 38 minutes that he played against the Wizards, Antetokounmpo cracked a sex joke.

“I always pull out at the last second … of the game obviously,” Giannis said. “Pull out of the game at the last second.”

Antetokounmpo is near his career high with 35.2 minutes per game this season and is currently leading the NBA in scoring (32.9 points per game) and is second in usage rate (36.0 percent). But it seems that he was more concerned there with a different kind of stamina.

The former MVP Antetokounmpo will be turning 30 later this month, but he definitely still has his exact same sense of humor. Sex jokes are a particular favorite of The Greek Freak, who has fired them off many times before (including after blowout losses).