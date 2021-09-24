Giannis Antetokounmpo explains why he trains differently from other stars

Fresh off winning an NBA title, Giannis Antetokounmpo is offering a glimpse into his mentality that might make Michael Jordan smile.

The Milwaukee Bucks star spoke this week on Greek station COSMOTE TV and kept it real about why he does not train with other NBA stars.

“I can’t be fake. I am Giannis,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s why I don’t train with other players. I don’t want to be buddy with them. If we do this and then drink a coffee with them, can I go in the court and use my elbow against them? Can I block or dunk on them? I can’t cause I am authentic.

“If I love someone, I love him also on the court,” the reigning Finals MVP added. “I’m fully aware of that and don’t want to put myself in this position.”

It is common practice these days for top stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kawhi Leonard to train with rivals from other teams during the summer. In fact, one might even see three or four of them training together at the same time. The practice has drawn a lot of criticism from retired NBA players, who see today’s generation as too “buddy buddy.”

As for Antetokounmpo, he has always stayed true to himself no matter how great a player he has become. Training as a lone wolf is part of that for him.