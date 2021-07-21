Giannis Antetokounmpo shares why he missed team championship photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo says that he missed his Milwaukee Bucks’ team photo after they won the championship on Tuesday night. His reason for missing it will give you plenty of insight about his character.

Antetokounmpo said in an interview on NBATV after leading his Bucks to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns that he missed the team photo because he was already thinking about winning a second championship and not dwelling on the first one.

“I never stopped working. This is how messed up my brain is. Even today, we won the NBA championship. I wasn’t in the team photo,” Antetokounmpo said. “I went in the back, I just had to talk to my brothers a little bit. I was just trying to figure out when you going to come back, when you going to do it again. That’s the mindset I have. That’s who I am. That’s what made me great, what made this team great.”

That’s the same type of mentality the great ones possess. Nick Saban famously returns to recruiting quickly after winning championships with Alabama. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were thinking about the next one after winning their Super Bowls.

Is it any surprise that Giannis already had his eye on the next championship even after winning his first one? He has a mindset that relentlessly pursues excellence. His late mentor would be proud.