Giannis Antetokounmpo has funny suggestion to motivate Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen went off against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, perhaps motivated by the response he got from the crowd.

Allen was booed by Chicago fans, as he has been consistently since he was blamed for causing Alex Caruso to break his wrist during a regular season game. The Milwaukee Bucks wing was totally unbothered, as he hit six threes on the way to a 27-point performance as the Bucks pushed the Bulls to the brink of elimination.

Giannis Antetokounmpo took note of Allen’s play, especially in light of the crowd response. The Bucks star then jokingly suggested that the home crowd in Milwaukee might want to get in on the act.

Giannis says “maybe Milwaukee is fans got to boo” Grayson too, but then adds he was kidding. pic.twitter.com/d28l6lt4Gt — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) April 24, 2022

Allen has never been a terribly popular guy among rival fans. At this point, he’s used to it, as he has indicated before. If anything, it seems to be something he thrives off of. He’s the sort of guy you love if he’s on your team but hate if he’s on the opponent, and Sunday’s game was a prime example of why.