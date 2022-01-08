Giannis Antetokounmpo gives Kevin Durant huge compliment

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to think very highly of Kevin Durant.

Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks beat Durant’s Brooklyn Nets 121-109 on Friday night. Giannis was the high scorer in the game with 31 points, while Durant had 29 in a losing effort.

Perhaps being on the winning end allowed Giannis to be so complimentary of Durant after the game.

“KD’s the best player in the world. He’s showed in the past, he’s showing it right now. I’m just trying to get better,” Antetokounmpo said in his postgame interview with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth.

“KD is the best player in the world… he has showed it in the past, he’s showing it right now… I’m just trying to get better.” pic.twitter.com/iUmN38QwBj — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) January 8, 2022

If the line sounds familiar to you, that’s because it should. During last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Bucks and Nets, Giannis paid Durant the same compliment. His Bucks were trailing in the series 3-2 at the time and came back to win it before going on to win the title.

Maybe these compliments help Giannis build some nice karma.

Photo: Apr 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports