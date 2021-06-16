Giannis Antetokounmpo has ultimate compliment for Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team did not fare well on Tuesday night, but at least the former NBA MVP was able to appreciate some greatness he witnessed.

Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 114-108 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Kevin Durant scored 49 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists and carried his Nets to victory. One particular shot by Durant blew fans away.

After the game, Antetokounmpo paid Durant the ultimate compliment, calling him the best player in the world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant: "He's the best player in the world right now." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 16, 2021

It must be difficult to admit that, but Giannis did. How many other superstars would say it about an opponent?

Antetokounmpo is going to have to step up his game in order for his Bucks to come back and win the series. They trail 3-2. Maybe that is why Giannis is ready to take on a new challenge in Game 6 on Thursday.