Giannis Antetokounmpo gets linked to a new team

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to want a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, and the two-time NBA MVP has now been linked to a new team.

Fans recently noticed that Antetokounmpo has scrubbed most mentions of the Bucks from his social media platforms. Not long after that happened, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Giannis and his representatives have begun discussions with the Bucks about a possible trade.

It has been reported since the summer that Antetokounmpo has his sights set on one team — the New York Knicks. However, other teams will almost certainly factor in should the Bucks get serious about discussing trades for their franchise cornerstone.

During a Tuesday appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run it Back,” Sam Amick of The Athletic mentioned the Miami Heat as another team to watch if Antetokounmpo were to become available.

“Miami, to me, is pretty interesting, because we know the culture. We know their appetite to go out and get star players, especially when it’s a time when they’re not at a title contending status,” Amick said. “That’s where they are right now. They have a lot of good things going for them. The culture’s intact. We know the interest is there … I don’t know that he’s looking to go that direction and I think Miami could be a great fit if the Knicks thing isn’t there.”

Amick added that Antetokounmpo has been focused on New York in part because of “his business sense,” but there is no guarantee the Bucks and Knicks would be able to make a trade work. That is why Amick can envision Giannis opening up to the idea of playing in Miami.

Sam Amick calls the Heat an "interesting" trade suitor for Giannis 🔥



"If the Knicks thing is too hard to execute… maybe he looks at Miami and tries to make that work."@sam_amick | @MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/YdElWHCOcO — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 9, 2025

The Knicks reportedly could have had Antetokounmpo during the summer, but they never got close to a deal with Milwaukee. That may have had a lot to do with the asking price, which could, in theory, come down if Giannis puts pressure on the Bucks to deal him.

Antetokounmpo has not played since he suffered a concerning injury on Dec. 3. He is expected to miss a total of 2-4 weeks with a calf strain. The Bucks have lost two of three games without him and 10 of their last 12 overall. Giannis has made it clear that he wants to play for a championship contender, and Milwaukee has not looked like one with or without him this season.