Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo had interest in only 1 team

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee and apparently is hoping the Bucks will accommodate his desire.

Antetokounmpo tried to get traded prior to the season, but that didn’t happen, and he has begun this year with Milwaukee. The team has struggled and entered play on Wednesday just 9-13.

Fans noticed recently that Antetokounmpo has scrubbed most mentions of the Bucks from his social media profiles. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo and his agent have begun discussions with the Bucks about a possible trade.

Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/NfrpL2Ffvr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says it’s not news that Antetokounmpo has been interested in a trade. Windhorst says the trade talks began before the season, and that Giannis only had interest in one team — the Knicks.

“He basically said, ‘I want to be a Knick. Can you make me a Knick?’ And they had discussions for some period of days, and those talks didn’t progress, so they dropped it. And he reported to camp and tried to focus on it,” Windhorst said on Wednesday.

Giannis flat-out told the Bucks:



“I want to be a Knick. Make me a Knick.”



Do not fumble this under any circumstance. pic.twitter.com/XHQ4JCSBty — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) December 3, 2025

That too is not new, as reports in October also said Antetokounmpo only wanted a trade to the Knicks. The Knicks had every opportunity to get Antetokounmpo but didn’t. That could be because whatever the price from Milwaukee was did not seem to be worth it for them.

The Knicks entered play on Wednesday 13-7, including a 10-1 mark at home. They had a real breakthrough last season when they went 51-31 and made the conference final for the first time since 2000. Maybe they feel they can be a championship team without Antetokounmpo. Or maybe they will feel like they should try to get him now, regardless of the cost.