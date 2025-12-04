Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with a concerning non-contact injury

The Giannis Antetokounmpo situation in Milwaukee may have just taken an unfortunate twist.

The Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo suffered a worrisome non-contact injury during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. In the very first quarter at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., Antetokounmpo went down after driving to the basket and assisting teammate AJ Green on a layup.

It appeared that Antetokounmpo hurt himself while attempting to jog back up the floor, heightening the concerns. Here is the video.

Giannis appeared to suffer a leg injury early in the game vs. Detroit. He was able to walk off on his own. pic.twitter.com/RYLETO8BjL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2025

The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was able to walk gingerly off the floor under his own power. But he was very quickly ruled out for the rest of the game by the Bucks with what they termed a “right calf strain.”

This concerning development comes amid fresh speculation earlier in the day about Antetokounmpo’s future with Milwaukee. A report broke on Wednesday revealing that Antetokounmpo requested a trade from the Bucks before the season. Milwaukee entered play against Detroit at just 9-13 on the season as well, so it appears that the situation has only gotten worse.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers gave a fiery response before Wednesday’s game to the Antetokounmpo trade rumors. But that all might be a moot point right now if the 30-year-old star forward has to miss extended time due to the troubling injury that he suffered there against the Pistons.