Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend trolled Kendrick Perkins after Finals win

It’s safe to say Giannis Antetokounmpo shut down his doubters with his dominant NBA Finals performance, and a victory lap is warranted.

Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger is quite happy to take that victory lap. One of her targets was ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who has repeatedly called Giannis a “Robin” compared to Khris Middleton’s “Batman.” The criticism from Perkins is that Giannis prefers to let Middleton handle closer duties in crunch time.

After Giannis dropped a Batman-like 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 6 clincher, Riddlesprigger indicated that she’s been paying attention to the criticism. She shaded Perkins on Twitter by celebrating Giannis’ accomplishment, concluding the tweet with the phrase “carry on,” which is the same phrase Perkins ends many of his opinionated tweets with.

NBA CHAMPION and a 50 piece! CARRY ON… — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) July 21, 2021

Giannis appeared to be a fan of the approach.

Perkins deserved to get roasted for that take. It was bad even before Giannis dominated the Finals, and his MVP performance just made Perkins look even sillier. It’s no wonder another NBA player has publicly referred to Perkins as a “clown” before with takes like that one.