Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo had message for Bucks fans after playoff exit

May 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up

Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

There was no repeat for the Milwaukee Bucks.

A year after winning the NBA championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks were eliminated in the conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics. The series went seven games, but Boston cruised in Game 7 with a 109-81 win.

Bucks fans can’t be too disappointed considering they’re a year removed from a championship. The words of Giannis also are comforting.

Antetokounmpo thanked the team and fans for a “great season.” More importantly, he assured them that they would be back.

You have to love that message and attitude if you’re a Bucks fan.

Antetokounmpo is one of the hardest-working players in the league. He’s hungry to win multiple championships. He will be on a mission to get back to the NBA Finals next season.

