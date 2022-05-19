Giannis Antetokounmpo had message for Bucks fans after playoff exit

There was no repeat for the Milwaukee Bucks.

A year after winning the NBA championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks were eliminated in the conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics. The series went seven games, but Boston cruised in Game 7 with a 109-81 win.

Bucks fans can’t be too disappointed considering they’re a year removed from a championship. The words of Giannis also are comforting.

Antetokounmpo thanked the team and fans for a “great season.” More importantly, he assured them that they would be back.

We'll be back Milwaukee.. Thank you for a great season!! 🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZKNeW5962N — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 17, 2022

You have to love that message and attitude if you’re a Bucks fan.

Antetokounmpo is one of the hardest-working players in the league. He’s hungry to win multiple championships. He will be on a mission to get back to the NBA Finals next season.