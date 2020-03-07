Giannis Antetokounmpo getting MRI on left knee

The Milwaukee Brewers are taking no chances on the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo is undergoing a precautionary MRI on his left knee after a hard fall in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. The MVP landed hard on the floor and tweaked the knee in second half of the loss to the Lakers Friday night, but stayed in the game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020

It does not appear there are any serious concerns about Antetokounmpo’s health. He stayed in the game and there didn’t seem to be any real worry, but you can’t blame the Bucks for being exceptionally cautious with their star player, especially considering the potential stakes of this season.

At 53-10, the Bucks are 8.5 games ahead in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. It won’t be a killer if Antetokounmpo has to sit out a game or two.