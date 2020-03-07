pixel 1
header
Saturday, March 7, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo getting MRI on left knee

March 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Brewers are taking no chances on the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo is undergoing a precautionary MRI on his left knee after a hard fall in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It does not appear there are any serious concerns about Antetokounmpo’s health. He stayed in the game and there didn’t seem to be any real worry, but you can’t blame the Bucks for being exceptionally cautious with their star player, especially considering the potential stakes of this season.

At 53-10, the Bucks are 8.5 games ahead in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. It won’t be a killer if Antetokounmpo has to sit out a game or two.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus