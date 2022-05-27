Giannis Antetokounmpo does not care for 1 major NBA city

Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot become a free agent until 2025, but even then, one marquee NBA city may already be out of the running for him.

TMZ caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks star this week as he was leaving the upscale Catch restaurant in Los Angeles. Apparently perturbed by the sky-high meal expenses, Antetokounmpo had something to say about the city of LA as a whole.

“Expensive, expensive,” said the former NBA MVP. “This city is not for me.”

Antetokounmpo’s brother Kostas actually spent a couple of seasons in Los Angeles playing for the Lakers, even winning the 2020 NBA title with them. But it sounds like the Lakers (as well as the rival LA Clippers for that matter) will not have any similar luck when it comes to luring in Giannis.

We know Antetokounmpo, though he recently got a $228 million supermax deal from the Bucks, has always been a simple man. He won’t even criticize refs because he wants to spend money on more important things. With that in mind, it is no wonder that Los Angeles is not quite Antetokounmpo’s vibe.