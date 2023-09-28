Report reveals why Giannis Antetokounmpo was not consulted on Lillard trade

Few blockbuster moves are made in the NBA without the knowledge or consultation of star players. Wednesday’s Damian Lillard trade may be an exception.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetotkounmpo did not play any direct role in the team’s acquisition of Lillard. According to Wojnarowski, the Bucks did not want to force Antetokounmpo to weigh in on a trade that would see a player as important as Jrue Holiday leave the team.

"Directly, he literally played no role."@wojespn on Giannis' involvement in the trade for Dame. pic.twitter.com/MRNrDUVb4N — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 28, 2023

“Directly, he literally played no role. Jon Horst, Milwaukee’s GM, he did not bring this trade idea to Giannis Antetokounmpo because Jrue Holiday was involved,” Wojnarowski said. “The relationship there, the reverence that this organization and these players have for Holiday, he did not want to put that for Giannis Antetokounmpo and have him have that on his conscience that he might sign off or not sign off on it. He decided, ultimately, Jon Horst did, this is a decision I have to make as GM along with ownership.”

Wojnarowski did note that the Bucks did have in mind the Bucks’ chances of re-signing Antetokounmpo and whether they might improve if the team traded for Lillard, even if they did not ask him personally.

The Bucks probably did not need to hear directly from Antetokounmpo to realize that he would like to play with Lillard. Lillard wanted to play with him, and there was no reason to think the feeling would not be mutual.

Trading Holiday was a blow for the Bucks, but it was a gamble the team decided it needed to make, even without hearing from Antetokounmpo.