Ime Udoka calls out referees after Celtics’ narrow Game 3 loss

Ime Udoka probably felt like the Milwaukee Bucks had three extra players during Saturday’s Game 3.

The Boston Celtics head coach Udoka called out the officiating following his team’s narrow 103-101 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee. Udoka revealed that the referees told him that “if they don’t fall down, we’re not going to call it” with regard to charging calls.

“I guess they want guys to flop more,” said a dismayed Udoka, per Celtics writer Keith Smith.

The Celtics definitely seemed like the more aggrieved team on Saturday. Several potential offensive fouls went uncalled on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s patented bowling-ball drives into the lane. Antetokounmpo also drew a truly ridiculous defensive foul on Grant Williams at one point, while Jrue Holiday appeared to get away with a pushoff on Jayson Tatum before making the game-sealing shot.

Foul on Grant Williams. NBA has decided they’re going to let Giannis play football and call fouls on anyone who he tackles. pic.twitter.com/4SSu4hqT3U — Fortnite Hip Hop News (@THEPlLGRlM) May 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart was fouled while seemingly in the act of shooting a possible game-tying three-pointer, but the referees only awarded him two free throws. Even so, the Celtics still came close to miraculously tying it.

Gramted, some Boston players probably don’t need to be told to flop more. But that sounds like exactly what the referees are incentivizing here with that purported exchange with Udoka.