 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 27, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing through calf issue against Hawks

June 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with what the Milwaukee Bucks are calling left calf tightness.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for Game 3, though he was seen limping toward the end of his minutes in Game 2. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer downplayed any real concerns about the issue.

Antetokounmpo has looked fine during the first two games of the series. Even if the issue just recently popped up, it doesn’t seem like something that will seriously limit Milwaukee’s star forward. That said, if it’s meaningful enough to pop up on the injury report, it probably bears watching.

The biggest issue Giannis has to deal with at this point probably has something to do with his free throw shooting.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus