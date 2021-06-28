Giannis Antetokounmpo playing through calf issue against Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with what the Milwaukee Bucks are calling left calf tightness.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for Game 3, though he was seen limping toward the end of his minutes in Game 2. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer downplayed any real concerns about the issue.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report with left calf tightness: "I think he's going to be fine. … The sports performance group's doing a great job with him. He's done a great job. I think he's in a good place," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 27, 2021

Antetokounmpo has looked fine during the first two games of the series. Even if the issue just recently popped up, it doesn’t seem like something that will seriously limit Milwaukee’s star forward. That said, if it’s meaningful enough to pop up on the injury report, it probably bears watching.

The biggest issue Giannis has to deal with at this point probably has something to do with his free throw shooting.