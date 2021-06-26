Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses free throw controversy

Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the free throw controversy surrounding him following his Milwaukee Bucks’ 125-91 Game 2 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo often takes several seconds in his free throw routine before attempting his shots at the line. He has been called for a violation twice this postseason for taking longer than 10 seconds. But the officials have let him slide pretty much every other time. The NBA even acknowledged the situation, saying in their last 2-minute report from Game 1 that Antetokounmpo should have been called for the violation twice.

Plenty of attention has been called to the matter. The Hawks have been upset that the officials are ignoring the situation.

So did Antetokounmpo make any adjustments for Game 2 knowing his situation was in the spotlight? He says no.

Giannis said he didn't make a specific effort to speed up his free throws tonight. He said he usually takes 8-9 seconds and adds it is usually "borderline 10 seconds." "My mindset going into this game was keep my routine," he said. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 26, 2021

The Bucks won by such a large margin in Game 2 that the free throw subject barely came up. Antetokounmpo only went to the line four times. His Bucks only attempted 16 free throws in the game.

Giannis said he didn’t pay any specific attention to going quicker Friday, but it’s hard to believe the matter isn’t in his head more now that people have talked about it so frequently. Fans have even taunted him about it.